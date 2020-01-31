CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Shares Down 2.2%

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.43 and last traded at $34.43, approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CK Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10.

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests, and operates infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

