Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clarus in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clarus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.60.

CLAR traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,877. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Clarus has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Clarus had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $60.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 6,271.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 21.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 21.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

