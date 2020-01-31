Claymore (CLM) Reaches Market Cap of $1,562.00

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. Claymore has a market capitalization of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Claymore token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX, CoinExchange and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.06 or 0.02890936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00194604 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030053 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00122347 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Claymore Token Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com . Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken . The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinExchange and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

