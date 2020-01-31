Clean Seas Seafood (ASX:CSS) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Clean Seas Seafood Ltd (ASX:CSS) rose 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.74 ($0.52) and last traded at A$0.74 ($0.52), approximately 88,937 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.72 ($0.51).

The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 million and a PE ratio of 43.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 4.39.

In related news, insider David Head 518,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th.

Clean Seas Seafood Limited operates in the aquaculture industry in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finfish Sales and Tuna Operations. The company engages in the propagation, harvesting, production, and marketing of Hiramasa yellowtail kingfish; and production and sale of fingerlings, mulloways, and tuna.

