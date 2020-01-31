ColossusXT (COLX) Trading Up 33% Over Last 7 Days

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $1,934.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Novaexchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,818,628,208 coins and its circulating supply is 11,777,586,381 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

