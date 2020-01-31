Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $56.14 million during the quarter. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

NASDAQ CLBK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,299. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.47. Columbia Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other Columbia Financial news, Director Elizabeth E. Randall acquired 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $100,678.75. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

