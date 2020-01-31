Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will post sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Commercial Metals posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $6.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on CMC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

CMC traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,781,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,742. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.82. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $24.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,046,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after buying an additional 87,055 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,254,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.