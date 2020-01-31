Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Trading Down 1.7%

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC)’s share price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.79 and last traded at $53.86, approximately 588,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,629,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLC. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 51,120 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 403,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 93,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000.

