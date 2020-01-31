Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Short Interest Down 11.1% in January

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 327,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of CBD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.79. 4,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,455. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $26.81.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBD. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,427,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 157.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,469,000 after buying an additional 936,648 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,171,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,799,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 50.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,219,000 after buying an additional 276,176 shares in the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

