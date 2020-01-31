Comparing Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) & Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Audioeye shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Audioeye shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Bandwidth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Audioeye and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audioeye -86.70% -191.90% -89.17% Bandwidth 1.42% -4.52% -3.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Audioeye and Bandwidth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audioeye $5.66 million 7.41 -$5.02 million ($0.70) -6.75 Bandwidth $204.11 million 8.38 $17.92 million $0.31 234.74

Bandwidth has higher revenue and earnings than Audioeye. Audioeye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bandwidth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Audioeye has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bandwidth has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Audioeye and Bandwidth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Audioeye 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bandwidth 0 0 5 0 3.00

Audioeye presently has a consensus price target of $10.38, suggesting a potential upside of 119.58%. Bandwidth has a consensus price target of $74.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.61%. Given Audioeye’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Audioeye is more favorable than Bandwidth.

Summary

Bandwidth beats Audioeye on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc. provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices. It provides AudioEye Ally Platform, which consists of Digital Accessibility Platform and Ally Managed Service that are offered as an Internet cloud software as a service to Website owners, publishers, developers, and operators. The company's Digital Accessibility Platform, a self-service solution for clients who want to own the accessibility process from beginning to end and puts the power of accessibility issue tracking, auditing, and remediation in the hands of developers to enhance the usability and accessibility of their Web infrastructure. Its Ally Managed Service allows AudioEye accessibility engineers and AT usability testers to do heavy lifting; and AudioEye Ally Toolbar that provides easy-to-use and cloud-based assistive tools, which allow its clients to enhance the customer experience for those looking to customize the way in which they engage with the Web browser. The company also markets and sells managed services comprising product support, accessibility training from accessibility engineers and subject matter experts, manual assistive technology usability testing, video transcription and captioning, PDF accessibility solutions, audio description authoring, accessibility help desk, and others. It serves directly, as well as through strategic business and development referral partners to corporate enterprises; educational institutions; federal, state, and local governments and agencies; and not-for-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device. The company also provides SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

