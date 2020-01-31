Comparing ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) and L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) and ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get L OREAL CO/ADR alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR and ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L OREAL CO/ADR 0 4 1 0 2.20 ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of L OREAL CO/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

L OREAL CO/ADR has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares L OREAL CO/ADR and ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L OREAL CO/ADR $31.81 billion 5.08 $4.60 billion $1.67 34.54 ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR $822.20 million 1.29 $41.40 million $0.68 13.44

L OREAL CO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR. ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than L OREAL CO/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

L OREAL CO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. L OREAL CO/ADR pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares L OREAL CO/ADR and ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L OREAL CO/ADR N/A N/A N/A ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

L OREAL CO/ADR beats ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

L OREAL CO/ADR Company Profile

L'Oréal S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc. The company provides its products under the L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup Professional Makeup, Essie, Niely, Dark and Lovely, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kiehl's, Urban Decay, Biotherm, Ralph Lauren, IT Cosmetics, L'Oréal Professionnel, Kérastase, Redken, Matrix, BIolage, Pureology, Decléor, Carita, Vichy, La Roche-Posay, SkinCeuticals, and Roger&Gallet brands. The company sells its products through distribution channels, such as hair salons, mass-market retail channels, perfumeries, department stores, pharmacies, drugstores, medispas, branded retail, travel retail and e-commerce. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors. Its principal products include rheological additives and modifiers, dispersing agents, flow and levelling additives, other specialty additives and resins, organoclays and colourants, defoamers and coalescing agents, wetting and slip agents, and lanolin and other natural oil derivatives. The Chromium segment provides chromium chemicals, such as sodium dichromate, chromic oxide, chromic acid, and liquid chrome sulphate for the leather tanning, metal finishing, chrome pigments, timber treatment, chrome metal alloys, and ceramics/refractory sectors. The company also offers personal care products and waxes, as well as engages in the research and development of personal care products. Elementis plc was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.