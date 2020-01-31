Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.22

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.22 and traded as high as $8.28. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 103,144 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $658.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.22.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,341,500. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total value of C$42,757.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,245,104.52. Insiders have sold a total of 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $665,154 over the last three months.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

