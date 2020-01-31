Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRK. Seaport Global Securities lowered Comstock Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $5.40 to $4.60 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a hold rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.77.

CRK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 38,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,503. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 14.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

