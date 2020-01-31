CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.08-3.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.03. CONMED also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.08-3.13 EPS.

Shares of CNMD stock traded down $2.96 on Friday, hitting $101.68. 442,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,267. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. CONMED has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $116.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.83 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNMD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of CONMED from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of CONMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.50.

In related news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $1,294,469.54. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $198,998.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

