Conning Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,867,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,250 shares of company stock worth $4,736,203 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $69.47 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.