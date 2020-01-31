Conning Inc. Has $815,000 Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 219,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,093,000 after buying an additional 151,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,674,000 after buying an additional 144,231 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 43.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,054,000 after buying an additional 130,121 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,072,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 16.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,201,000 after buying an additional 107,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total transaction of $3,295,651.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,204.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total transaction of $111,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,748 shares of company stock worth $10,480,067. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $603.00 on Friday. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $372.75 and a 12 month high of $609.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $582.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.15. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $581.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, November 14th. FBN Securities increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinix to $610.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.56.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

