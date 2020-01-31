Conning Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Rudd International Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 24,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

LOW opened at $119.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $123.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

