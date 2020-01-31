Conning Inc. Reduces Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 86.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,858,000 after buying an additional 224,656 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 18.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB stock opened at $154.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $128.58 and a fifty-two week high of $162.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

In other Chubb news, EVP Paul J. Krump sold 15,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.07, for a total transaction of $2,366,665.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,203.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,598 shares of company stock valued at $27,083,603. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

