Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Shares Gap Up to $125.00

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $122.44, but opened at $125.00. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $125.32, with a volume of 8,421,714 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 43.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,859,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,663,000 after acquiring an additional 564,569 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,535,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,321,000 after acquiring an additional 44,980 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 821,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,062,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 560,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,235,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 60.1% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 508,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,434,000 after acquiring an additional 191,125 shares during the period.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

