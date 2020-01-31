Content Value Network (CVNT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $386,935.00

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Content Value Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, BitForex and BitMax. In the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded 39.9% lower against the dollar. Content Value Network has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $386,935.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.93 or 0.03029698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00196393 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00122894 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Value Network Token Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,524,282 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, UEX and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

