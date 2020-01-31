ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.
ContraFect stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.83. 46,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ContraFect
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.
