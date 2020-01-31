ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

ContraFect stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.83. 46,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Analysts predict that ContraFect will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

