Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $28.05 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Eaton worth $28,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 730.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $97.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $74.29 and a one year high of $99.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $3,061,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,044,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Vertical Group cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.56.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.