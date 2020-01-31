Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 66,060 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $58.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.68. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $58.61.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.79 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRNO has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

