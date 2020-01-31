Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,322.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.05. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $4,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,283,481 shares in the company, valued at $54,986,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,401 shares of company stock worth $9,631,286 over the last three months. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. First Analysis lowered NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

