Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 46,778 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 46,778 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.6% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Broadcom worth $75,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Broadcom by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,887 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $2,135,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $21,028,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $315.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.34. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.09 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58.
In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.10.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
