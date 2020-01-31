Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 46,778 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 46,778 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.6% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Broadcom worth $75,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Broadcom by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,887 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $2,135,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $21,028,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $315.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.34. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.09 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

