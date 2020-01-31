Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Nanometrics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NANO. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nanometrics in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,114,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nanometrics by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nanometrics by 884.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Nanometrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,159,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Nanometrics by 373.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 68,841 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nanometrics stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.64. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NANO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

