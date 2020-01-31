Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,961,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,859,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Corning news, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,913,472.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,160.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Rieman sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $70,467.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,560 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLW. Deutsche Bank lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

