Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 261.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 101.0% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.92. 158,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,247,365. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory R. Friedman acquired 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $99,947.25. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Insiders have purchased 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277 over the last 90 days.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

