Corundum Group Inc. Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.5% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668,930 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,391 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,969,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,699 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 292.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,100,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,331,000 after acquiring an additional 820,208 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 643,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,756,000 after acquiring an additional 401,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $135.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.68. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $98.09 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,800 shares of company stock worth $23,657,732 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

