Costain Group’s (COST) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Costain Group (LON:COST) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Monday.

Get Costain Group alerts:

Shares of COST opened at GBX 195.40 ($2.57) on Monday. Costain Group has a twelve month low of GBX 141 ($1.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 401.50 ($5.28). The company has a market capitalization of $214.92 million and a P/E ratio of 8.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 167.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 166.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.32.

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.