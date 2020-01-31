COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $128.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CMRE stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $8.00. 13,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,164. The company has a market cap of $961.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.74. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

CMRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. COSTAMARE INC/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

About COSTAMARE INC/SH

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

