Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 748,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,937 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cott were worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Cott by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cott by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,683,000 after buying an additional 32,269 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cott by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cott by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cott in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.

COT stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Cott Corp has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $616.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.54 million. Cott had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cott Corp will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

