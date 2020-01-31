Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Lifted to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CVTI. ValuEngine raised Covenant Transportation Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Covenant Transportation Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covenant Transportation Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Covenant Transportation Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of CVTI stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.41. 4,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,288. Covenant Transportation Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $254.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $233.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Covenant Transportation Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVTI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Transportation Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,255,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 444.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 201,332 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 143.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 232,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 137,233 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Transportation Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 790.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 57,509 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

