COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.86

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 19760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COVTY. HSBC cut shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

