Cowen Begins Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Equities researchers at Cowen started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NEPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neptune Wellness Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

NEPT stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $244.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.70. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 187.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.61%. Research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

