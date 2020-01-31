Cowen Begins Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Equities researchers at Cowen started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NEPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neptune Wellness Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

NEPT stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $244.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.70. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 187.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.61%. Research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit