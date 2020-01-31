Cowen Initiates Coverage on FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

Equities researchers at Cowen started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.94.

FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $321.18 on Friday. FleetCor Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.43 and a fifty-two week high of $322.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.93.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Garnsey Colette purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

