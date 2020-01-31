Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for Caci International (NYSE:CACI)

Caci International (NYSE:CACI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $300.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caci International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.55.

CACI traded down $7.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.63. 3,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.87 and its 200 day moving average is $231.48. Caci International has a 12 month low of $161.26 and a 12 month high of $280.67.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caci International will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,544.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock worth $1,062,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Caci International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Caci International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caci International by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Caci International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caci International in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

