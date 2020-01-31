Crane (NYSE:CR) Upgraded by Buckingham Research to “Buy”

Crane (NYSE:CR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Buckingham Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $86.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior target price of $79.00. Buckingham Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.46. 306,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,632. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.39. Crane has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $91.23.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.81 million. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Crane by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after buying an additional 15,503 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Crane by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Crane by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC grew its position in Crane by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 54,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

