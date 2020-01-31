CREDIT Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17,057.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $175,716.00 and approximately $17,057.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex. During the last week, CREDIT has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00050495 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000456 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.