Credit Suisse Group Increases PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $74.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $70.97 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PCAR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,120. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.70. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $2,174,000. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 67,630 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 411,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

