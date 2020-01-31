Credit Suisse Group Increases PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $74.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $70.97 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.31% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PCAR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.
NASDAQ PCAR traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,120. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.70. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $2,174,000. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 67,630 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 411,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
