Credits Trading Up 5.1% This Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Credits token can currently be purchased for $0.0638 or 0.00000676 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, LBank, CoinBene and IDEX. In the last week, Credits has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $11.86 million and approximately $430,956.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00044732 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin, CoinBene, Gate.io, LBank, Mercatox, IDEX, COSS and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

