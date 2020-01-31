Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.15)-($0.09) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $221-229 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $237.80 million.Cree also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.15–0.09 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CREE. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cree from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Charter Equity began coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Get Cree alerts:

NASDAQ:CREE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.49. 1,645,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,376. Cree has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $69.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.57.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cree will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.