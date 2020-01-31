Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cree updated its Q3 2020
After-Hours guidance to -0.15–0.09 EPS and its Q3 guidance to ($0.15)-($0.09) EPS.

Shares of CREE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.63. The stock had a trading volume of 588,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.88. Cree has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $69.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Charter Equity assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

