Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRSP. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,353,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,760 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 915.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 553.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.95. The stock had a trading volume of 943,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,870. Crispr Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.93 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.69.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $3.35. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $211.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

