Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) will report sales of $12.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.81 million to $14.56 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $4.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $35.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.36 million to $37.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $125.45 million, with estimates ranging from $118.71 million to $130.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 million. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 4,086.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRON shares. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Cronos Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 2,080.0% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 90.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. 68,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,569,234. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 3.20.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

