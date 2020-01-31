CryCash (CRC) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, CryCash has traded 95.8% higher against the dollar. One CryCash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. CryCash has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $26,471.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000103 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash (CRYPTO:CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,779,936 tokens. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryCash is crycash.io . CryCash’s official message board is medium.com/@crycash

CryCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

