CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Receives $58.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSGS stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,576. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.66.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $235.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

