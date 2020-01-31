CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Price Target Raised to $72.00

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) had its price target boosted by Sidoti from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.95. 6,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $50.73 and a 1-year high of $81.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.07.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. CSW Industrials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $377,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $195,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,122.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $766,800 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1,854.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth $133,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 603.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

