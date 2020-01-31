CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CSX were worth $24,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CSX by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,730,073,000 after buying an additional 1,127,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,054,000 after buying an additional 275,470 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 20.5% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,670 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 28,294.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076,669 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,869,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.67. 17,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,123. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $63.97 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.64.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

