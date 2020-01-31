CTI Industries (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock Price Up 5.7%

CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB) rose 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.68, approximately 162,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,388,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The firm has a market cap of $6.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CTI Industries (NASDAQ:CTIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.54 million for the quarter. CTI Industries had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 178.50%.

CTI Industries Corporation develops, produces, and distributes consumer and film products for commercial and industrial uses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties; and other inflatable toy items.

